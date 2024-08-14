Open Extended Reactions

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis looks to settle his differences with Israel Adesanya in the main event at UFC 305 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on Saturday night (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV, with prelims at 8 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN+ and early prelims at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+).

Du Plessis, unranked in ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings, beat Sean Strickland by split decision at UFC 297 in January to claim the belt. Du Plessis is undefeated inside the Octagon and has finished five of his seven UFC opponents. Adesanya, No. 7 in ESPN's P4P rankings, lost the title to Strickland via unanimous decision at UFC 293 in September 2023.

In the co-main event, men's flyweights Kai Kara-France and Steve Erceg go head-to-head to see who will take the next step toward a shot at the 125-pound title. Both fighters enter the bout coming off a loss. Erceg was unsuccessful in a challenge of Alexandre Pantoja for the belt at UFC 301 in May. Kara-France has lost back-to-back fights to Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi, respectively.

On Friday, the 2024 PFL Playoffs return with the light heavyweight and lightweight semifinals at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Former 205-pound champ Impa Kasanganay takes on Josh Silveira in a rematch of last season's championship bout in the main event. In the co-main event, 2022 PFL light heavyweight champ Rob Wilkinson takes on Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov.

Brett Okamoto spoke to Syndicate MMA coach John Wood to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN betting experts Ian Parker and Reed Kuhn add their insights and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets they like on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Middleweight title fight: Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya