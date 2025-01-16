UFC 311: Expert picks, best bets for Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's No.1 pound-for-pound fighter headlines the first UFC pay-per-view of the year Saturday, as lightweight champion Islam Makhachev puts his title on the line against Arman Tsarukyan in the main event of UFC 311 (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV, with prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS/FX/Disney+/ESPN+ and early prelims at 6 p.m on FX/Disney+/ESPN+).

Makhachev, who has held the title since October 2022, is going for his fifth consecutive title defense. Most recently, he beat Dustin Poirier by fifth-round submission at UFC 302 last June. Tsarukyan, No. 2 in ESPN's divisional rankings, enters the fight riding a four-fight winning streak. He beat former title holder Charles Oliveira by split decision in his last fight at UFC 300 in April.

The co-main event is also a title fight, as men's bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili makes his first defense against undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov.

Andreas Hale spoke to MMA analyst and former UFC welterweight Alan Jouban to get his perspective on the main and co-main events. ESPN betting expert Ian Parker adds insight and analysis on the title fights and other intriguing bets he likes on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Lightweight title fight: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan