The UFC has rebooked a light heavyweight fight between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann for March 11, sources confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

The 205-pound bout was supposed to headline UFC Fight Night last Saturday in Las Vegas, but was canceled just hours before it was scheduled after Krylov fell ill. The bout has quickly been rescheduled now as a three-round non-headliner at UFC Fight Night on March 11 at The Theater at Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas. Russian reporter Igor Lazorin first reported the news.

Krylov (29-9) successfully made weight for the five-round main event, but he was treated for an undisclosed illness by UFC physicians on Saturday and ultimately pulled from the event. The 30-year-old is seeking his third win in a row.

Spann (21-7), of Fortis MMA in Dallas, has also won two in a row, both by first-round knockout.

A bantamweight fight between former champion Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili is scheduled to headline the event.