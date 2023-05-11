'The Ultimate Fighter,' Season 31 preview: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler

Team Chandler and Team McGregor go head-to-head in the newest season of Ultimate Fighter, premiering May 30th. (1:05)

Conor McGregor is back, lending his star power to the long-running reality TV show that might well have saved the UFC.

"The Ultimate Fighter" was an instrumental force during the UFC's explosion of popularity in the early 2000s, shining a spotlight on fighters such as Randy Couture, Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz and Ken Shamrock, who coached MMA hopefuls in a season-long competition in which the participants shared a house for several weeks.

Over the course of 30 seasons -- all of which can be seen on ESPN+ -- the show has produced several UFC champions: Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Michael Bisping, Kamaru Usman, Robert Whittaker, TJ Dillashaw and Rose Namajunas, as well as stars Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson and Diego Sanchez. Each season there also is tension between coaches building up to a big fight of their own. Fans get to see it all play out behind the scenes.

The 31st season of "The Ultimate Fighter" features a coaching matchup between former two-division champion McGregor and onetime lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler, a former Bellator champ. When they fight at the conclusion of the season, it will be McGregor's first fight since he broke his leg in July 2021.

This season's TUF competition, which begins airing May 30 on ESPN and ESPN+, is at lightweight and bantamweight.

The coaches

Conor McGregor

Record: 22-6

Age: 34

From: Dublin

Notable:

First fighter in UFC history to reign in two weight classes (featherweight, lightweight) simultaneously

Notable victories over Jose Aldo, Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez and Nate Diaz

Ranked as the world's highest-paid athlete by Forbes in 2021, earning a reported $180 million

Previously coached Season 22 of TUF in 2015, opposite Urijah Faber.

Michael Chandler

Record: 23-8

Age: 36

From: Deerfield Beach, Florida

Notable:

Competed for the vacant UFC lightweight championship in 2021, losing to Charles Oliveira by second-round TKO

Was a three-time Bellator lightweight champion

Notable wins over Tony Ferguson, Eddie Alvarez, Benson Henderson and Dan Hooker

Was a NCAA Division I All-America wrestler his senior year at Missouri, and qualified for the NCAA tournament all four years of college.

The fighters