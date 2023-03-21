An up-and-coming UFC bantamweight fighter is going to be on the shelf for a bit.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) temporarily suspended Kyler Phillips for a positive out-of-competition drug test for the banned substance ostarine Tuesday. The suspension is pending a disciplinary hearing, which could come as soon as next month. The decision was made during the NSAC's monthly meeting in Las Vegas.

Phillips had been pulled from a March 11 UFC Fight Night bout against Raphael Assuncao for undisclosed reasons. Nevada deputy attorney general Joel Bekker said Phillips was suspended for the anti-doping violation March 1 and removed from the bout.

Phillips (10-2) fought most recently against Marcelo Rojo, a third-round submission win at UFC 271 in February 2022. The Arizona native has won four of five fights in the UFC, including one against top prospect Song Yadong. Phillips, 27, has competed on "The Ultimate Fighter" and on "Dana White's Contender Series."

UFC welterweight Darrius Flowers was also temporarily suspended Tuesday, pending a disciplinary hearing, for testing positive for ostarine. He had been pulled last month from a Feb. 25 UFC Fight Night bout against Erick Gonzalez. That would have been Flowers' UFC debut.