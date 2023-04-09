        <
          UFC 287: UFC stars weigh in after Adesanya's revenge, Masvidal's retirement

          Israel Adesanya celebrates after highlight-reel KO of Alex Pereira (1:42)

          Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik are all in shock after Israel Adesanya's brutal knockout of Alex Pereira. (1:42)

          5:09 AM GMT
          • Brianna Williams

          The co-main events at UFC 287 made sure that the first show in Miami in 20 years did not disappoint.

          The night concluded with Israel Adesanya finally defeating Alex Pereira in rather dramatic fashion.

          Adesanya became the first two-time champion in UFC middleweight history with his second round knockout of Pereira. It marks just the fourth instance out of 15 immediate title fight rematches where the fighter reclaimed the belt.

          "I hope every one of you behind the screen or in this arena can feel this level of happiness just one time in your life," Adesanya said after the big win. "... They said revenge is sweet and if you know me, I got a sweet tooth."

          UFC Twitter immediately reacted to the night's final event:

          Izzy is back

          Who's next?

          Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns

          Gilbert Burns dominates fight with Jorge Masvidal in co-main event

          Gilbert Burns sends Jorge Masvidal into retirement with a dominant performance from start to finish at UFC 287.

          South Florida was well represented in UFC 287's first co-main event.

          Chants of "Let's go Jorge" were scattered across the arena in the first round, but Gilbert Burns spoiled Miami native Jorge Masvidal's homecoming with a victory via unanimous decision.

          "It feels good [to win] but shoutout to this guy [Masvidal]," Burns, who fights out of Boca Raton, Florida, said to the crowd after the fight. "That guy brought the UFC back to Miami ...Give it up for your boy 'Gamebred' Masvidal."

          Perhaps the biggest outcome of the fight was Masvidal announcing his retirement.

          Several fighters rushed to Twitter to express their thoughts on his career and offer congratulations.

          Masvidal calls it a career

          Burns looks to chase the title

          With the win, Burns' UFC welterweight record improves to 8-2, and he didn't shy away from showing that he is eyeing a title fight.

          "I'm the only guy maybe in the whole UFC that's willing to fight anyone at any time. You guys know that ..." Burns told Dana White after the fight. "... With that being said, Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, whoever is holding that belt: I'm coming for you! I'm not taking no other fight, only the title fight."