MIAMI -- Jorge Masvidal, one of the UFC's top stars, announced his retirement on Saturday in his hometown following a lopsided defeat to Gilbert Burns in the co-main event of UFC 287 in Miami.

The unanimous-decision loss (30-27, 30-27 and 29-28) was Masvidal's fourth consecutive defeat. The other three losses also came against the elite of the welterweight division, including two title-challenge setbacks against Kamaru Usman and a loss to Colby Covington last March that earned fight of the night honors.

"I love everybody here," said Masvidal, 38, who retires with 35 wins and 17 losses. "This is where I started my career. It's been a long 20 years, 50-some fights. Sometimes your favorite basketball player don't have that 3-pointer no more. Your favorite quarterback loses that rifle. I don't feel the same when I get in here no more. It's been 20 long years."

Masvidal started out as a street fighter in Miami, following in the footsteps of the legendary Kimbo Slice. He went on to compete in Bellator and Strikeforce before he made his UFC debut in 2013.

Following six defeats in the Octagon, Masvidal broke through in 2019 with a second-round knockout of Darren Till in London. That victory was the start of a three-fight winning streak that included two more triumphs over notable UFC fighters.

Masvidal needed just five seconds to finish Ben Askren in what remains the fastest victory in UFC history. In his next fight, Masvidal won the novelty BMF title -- the only championship of his UFC career -- with a TKO victory over Nate Diaz in November 2019.

The win over Diaz was the first of four consecutive UFC pay-per-view headline appearances for Masvidal. But that was as good as it was going to get for him -- he never won another fight in the UFC.

Masvidal's career was marked by bombastic remarks and run-ins outside the Octagon. Last year, he was arrested after Colby Covington accused Masvidal of sucker-punching him outside a South Beach steakhouse. Masvidal pleaded not guilty and is still awaiting further court appearances.

"I love this f---ing sport," Masvidal said in his postfight interview Saturday night. "I'm a multi-millionaire. I didn't start with nothing. I can say I'm good for life now."