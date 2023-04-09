Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik are all in shock after Israel Adesanya's brutal knockout of Alex Pereira. (1:42)

MIAMI -- Israel Adesanya didn't just exorcise his demons. He put them to sleep.

Alex Pereira had beaten Adesanya three times, including twice in kickboxing and twice by knockout. On Saturday night, Adesanya returned the favor and got the albatross off from around his neck for good.

Adesanya knocked out Pereira with several brutal right hands at 4 minutes, 21 seconds of the second round in the main event of UFC 287 at Kaseya Center. With the violent victory, Adesanya regained the UFC middleweight championship.

"I hope every one of you behind the screen, in this arena, can feel this level of happiness just one time in your life," Adesanya said in his postfight interview. "I hope all of you can feel how f---ing happy I am right now. ... But you never feel this level of happiness if you don't go for something."

Pereira was doing well again Saturday night. He had Adesanya against the cage, ripping off combinations. But Adesanya said afterward that he was playing possum. He countered with a massive right hand that hurt Pereira. Adesanya then followed up with another right and a left hook that put Pereira down.

Adesanya put a stamp on the victory with a hammerfist as referee Dan Miragliotta pulled him away and stopped the fight. Pereira was unconscious.

"That last one had everything," Adesanya said. "That was since 2017. That last hammerfist was from the gods."

Pereira beat Adesanya via fifth-round TKO to win the title at UFC 281 in November at Madison Square Garden. Pereira also beat Adesanya twice in kickboxing, the most recent time by knockout in 2017. Pereira is the only man to ever knock out Adesanya.

"They said revenge is sweet," Adesanya said. "If you know me, I got a sweet tooth."

Coming in, ESPN had Adesanya ranked No. 5 on its pound-for-pound MMA list and Pereira tied for No. 10.

Adesanya (24-2) had five title defenses at middleweight before losing to Pereira last year. The Nigerian-born New Zealand resident had never lost at 185 pounds prior to that bout, with his only MMA defeat coming in to it a UFC light heavyweight title fight in 2021 against Jan Blachowicz. Adesanya, 33, still owns the second-most title fight wins in UFC middleweight history at eight.

Pereira (7-2) came in to Saturday's match on a seven-fight winning streak, with his only loss occurring in his MMA debut in 2015. The Brazil native is a former Glory Kickboxing middleweight and light heavyweight champion. Pereira, 35, trains out of Connecticut with former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira.

"No matter what, Alex is a great champion," Adesanya said. "He lost the belt tonight, but he will always be a champion. In his story, I'm the antagonist. In his story, I'm the bad guy. But tonight, it's my story. History."