Max Holloway sits down with Brett Okamoto to look back on his storied UFC career ahead of his bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 236. (5:31)

Max Holloway meets Arnold Allen in a top-10 featherweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

The main card at the T-Mobile Center is on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8:30 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m.

Holloway (23-7), a former UFC champion at 145 pounds, last fought in July, when he unsuccessfully challenged Alexander Volkanovski in an effort to regain his belt. Holloway is No. 3 in the ESPN men's featherweight rankings.

The eighth-ranked Allen (19-1) is 10-0 in the UFC and has won 12 in a row overall, most recently a TKO of Calvin Kattar in October.

Max Holloway will look to get back on track and halt the hot streak of Arnold Allen on Saturday. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA Today Sports

UFC Fight Night card

ESPN/ESPN+, 8:30 p.m. ET

Men's featherweight: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

Men's featherweight: Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo

Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Light heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba vs. Tanner Boser

Men's bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez

Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia

ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET

Men's featherweight: Bill Algeo vs. TJ Brown

Men's flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau

Light heavyweight: Zak Cummings vs. Ed Herman

Strawweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodriguez

Lightweight: Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Strawweight: Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes

Men's bantamweight: Aaron Phillips vs. Gaston Bolanos

Women's bantamweight: Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova

Reed Kuhn's betting tip

Can Allen hang with Holloway round to round? Holloway is capable of stepping on the gas like few others. Holloway has accumulated his excellent performance metrics of accuracy, efficiency and durability, despite facing a murderer's row of competition. What he lacks in walk-off power, he makes up for with volume. And in a five-rounder, that can add up. He has late-round stoppages, and we've never seen Allen past the third round.

For Kuhn's suggested bets on the main event and other fights on Saturday's card, check out the ESPN+ expert picks and best bets article (link below). It also features analysis by Ludwig Martial Arts coach Duane Ludwig as well as ESPN's other betting expert, Ian Parker.

