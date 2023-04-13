        <
        >

          How to watch and stream UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen -- plus analysis and betting advice

          play
          Holloway details his career through film (5:31)

          Max Holloway sits down with Brett Okamoto to look back on his storied UFC career ahead of his bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 236. (5:31)

          4:05 PM GMT
          • ESPN

          Max Holloway meets Arnold Allen in a top-10 featherweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

          The main card at the T-Mobile Center is on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8:30 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m.

          Holloway (23-7), a former UFC champion at 145 pounds, last fought in July, when he unsuccessfully challenged Alexander Volkanovski in an effort to regain his belt. Holloway is No. 3 in the ESPN men's featherweight rankings.

          The eighth-ranked Allen (19-1) is 10-0 in the UFC and has won 12 in a row overall, most recently a TKO of Calvin Kattar in October.

          How to watch the fights

          Watch the main card on ESPN. Download the ESPN App | WatchESPN | TV schedule

          Watch all of the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

          Don't have ESPN? Get instant access.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

          UFC Fight Night card

          ESPN/ESPN+, 8:30 p.m. ET
          Men's featherweight: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
          Men's featherweight: Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo
          Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov
          Light heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba vs. Tanner Boser
          Men's bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez
          Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia

          ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET
          Men's featherweight: Bill Algeo vs. TJ Brown
          Men's flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau
          Light heavyweight: Zak Cummings vs. Ed Herman
          Strawweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodriguez
          Lightweight: Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber
          Strawweight: Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes
          Men's bantamweight: Aaron Phillips vs. Gaston Bolanos
          Women's bantamweight: Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova

          Reed Kuhn's betting tip

          Can Allen hang with Holloway round to round? Holloway is capable of stepping on the gas like few others. Holloway has accumulated his excellent performance metrics of accuracy, efficiency and durability, despite facing a murderer's row of competition. What he lacks in walk-off power, he makes up for with volume. And in a five-rounder, that can add up. He has late-round stoppages, and we've never seen Allen past the third round.

          For Kuhn's suggested bets on the main event and other fights on Saturday's card, check out the ESPN+ expert picks and best bets article (link below). It also features analysis by Ludwig Martial Arts coach Duane Ludwig as well as ESPN's other betting expert, Ian Parker.

          Top story

          Expert picks and best bets: Where is the value on the UFC Fight Night and PFL 3 fight cards?