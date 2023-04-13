Max Holloway meets Arnold Allen in a top-10 featherweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.
The main card at the T-Mobile Center is on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8:30 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m.
Holloway (23-7), a former UFC champion at 145 pounds, last fought in July, when he unsuccessfully challenged Alexander Volkanovski in an effort to regain his belt. Holloway is No. 3 in the ESPN men's featherweight rankings.
The eighth-ranked Allen (19-1) is 10-0 in the UFC and has won 12 in a row overall, most recently a TKO of Calvin Kattar in October.
How to watch the fights
UFC Fight Night card
ESPN/ESPN+, 8:30 p.m. ET
Men's featherweight: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
Men's featherweight: Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo
Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov
Light heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba vs. Tanner Boser
Men's bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez
Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia
ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET
Men's featherweight: Bill Algeo vs. TJ Brown
Men's flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau
Light heavyweight: Zak Cummings vs. Ed Herman
Strawweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodriguez
Lightweight: Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber
Strawweight: Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes
Men's bantamweight: Aaron Phillips vs. Gaston Bolanos
Women's bantamweight: Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova
Reed Kuhn's betting tip
Can Allen hang with Holloway round to round? Holloway is capable of stepping on the gas like few others. Holloway has accumulated his excellent performance metrics of accuracy, efficiency and durability, despite facing a murderer's row of competition. What he lacks in walk-off power, he makes up for with volume. And in a five-rounder, that can add up. He has late-round stoppages, and we've never seen Allen past the third round.
For Kuhn's suggested bets on the main event and other fights on Saturday's card, check out the ESPN+ expert picks and best bets article (link below). It also features analysis by Ludwig Martial Arts coach Duane Ludwig as well as ESPN's other betting expert, Ian Parker.
