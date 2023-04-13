Rising featherweight contender Arnold Allen will take on the biggest challenge of his fighting career as he will face former division champion Max Holloway in the main event of this weekend's UFC Fight Night. The event takes place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Saturday (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, with prelims at 5:30 ET on ESPN+).

Holloway, ranked No. 3 in ESPN's divisional rankings, is coming off of a title fight loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276 in July 2022. Allen, ranked No. 8, is undefeated in the UFC. He beat Calvin Kattar by second-round TKO in October last year.

On Friday night, the PFL will continue its regular season with the featherweights and lightweights as the promotion hosts PFL 3 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. The main event will feature last season's welterweight champion Sadibou Sy fighting Jarrah Al-Silawi. Magomed Magomedkerimov will face Ben Egli in the co-main event.

Brett Okamoto spoke to Ludwig Martial Arts coach Duane Ludwig to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN's betting experts Ian Parker and Reed Kuhn add their insights and analysis on both main events and other intriguing bets they like on the card. Parker also provides his take on the best bets on Friday's PFL 2 fight card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

UFC featherweight: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen