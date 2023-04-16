The next UFC heavyweight title fight could be headed to the Big Apple.

The UFC wants heavyweight champion Jon Jones to defend his title against former champ Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden in New York, UFC president Dana White said Saturday at the UFC Kansas City postfight news conference. The UFC's annual pay-per-view event at MSG occurs typically in early November.

"That's where we'd like to do it," White said.

Jones, an upstate New York native, alluded to those conversations Saturday night on Twitter.

"How cool would it be to spend my retirement fight dominating the greatest heavyweight of all time, in my home state at Madison Square Garden?" Jones wrote.

Jones vs. Miocic was initially targeted for UFC 290 in July, but those plans fell through.

Jones is the most accomplished fighter in UFC history with a 15-0 record in championship fights. Miocic, meanwhile, is the most successful UFC heavyweight of all time, a two-time heavyweight champion with four successful title defenses, the most in division history.