Song Yadong meets Ricky Simon in the bantamweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.
The main card at the UFC Apex is on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 4 p.m.
Song (19-7-1, 1 NC) is coming off a fourth-round TKO loss to Cory Sandhagen in September, which ended a three-fight winning streak. The 25-year-old from China is No. 9 in the ESPN men's bantamweight rankings.
Simon (20-3) has won five fights in a row, most recently a second-round submission of Jack Shore last July.
How to watch the fights
UFC Fight Night card
ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
Men's bantamweight: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon
Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage
Strawweight: Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana
Heavyweight: Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Welterweight: Josh Quinlan vs. Ange Loosa
ESPN2/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET
Heavyweight: Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier
Men's featherweight: Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla
Lightweight: Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez
Men's flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson
Women's bantamweight: Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva
Men's bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson
Women's bantamweight: Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth