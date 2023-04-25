        <
        >

          How to watch and stream UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon -- plus analysis and betting advice

          3:28 PM GMT
          • ESPN

          Song Yadong meets Ricky Simon in the bantamweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

          The main card at the UFC Apex is on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 4 p.m.

          Song (19-7-1, 1 NC) is coming off a fourth-round TKO loss to Cory Sandhagen in September, which ended a three-fight winning streak. The 25-year-old from China is No. 9 in the ESPN men's bantamweight rankings.

          Simon (20-3) has won five fights in a row, most recently a second-round submission of Jack Shore last July.

          How to watch the fights

          Watch all of the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

          Watch the prelims on ESPN2. Download the ESPN App | WatchESPN2 | TV schedule

          Don't have ESPN2? Get instant access.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

          UFC Fight Night card

          ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
          Men's bantamweight: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon
          Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
          Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage
          Strawweight: Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana
          Heavyweight: Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
          Welterweight: Josh Quinlan vs. Ange Loosa
          ESPN2/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET
          Heavyweight: Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier
          Men's featherweight: Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla
          Lightweight: Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez
          Men's flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson
          Women's bantamweight: Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva
          Men's bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson
          Women's bantamweight: Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth