Song Yadong meets Ricky Simon in the bantamweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The main card at the UFC Apex is on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 4 p.m.

Song (19-7-1, 1 NC) is coming off a fourth-round TKO loss to Cory Sandhagen in September, which ended a three-fight winning streak. The 25-year-old from China is No. 9 in the ESPN men's bantamweight rankings.

Simon (20-3) has won five fights in a row, most recently a second-round submission of Jack Shore last July.

How to watch the fights

Watch the prelims on ESPN2. Download the ESPN App | WatchESPN2 | TV schedule

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

Song Yadong will look to get back on the winning track in Saturday's UFC main event. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC Fight Night card