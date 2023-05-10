English heavyweight Tom Aspinall will headline a UFC Fight Night event July 22 in London against Marcin Tybura, UFC president Dana White announced Wednesday.

Aspinall (12-3) will return to O2 Arena for the first time since he suffered a quick TKO loss to Curtis Blaydes last July. The bout ended in just 15 seconds, when Aspinall suffered a freak knee injury that ultimately kept him sidelined the rest of 2022.

The 30-year-old commented on the scheduled Tybura bout via social media.

"I have missed fighting so much, more than happy to be back to work," he wrote on Instagram.

Tybura (24-7), of Poland, has won two in a row.

Aspinall and Tybura are ranked No. 5 and No. 10, respectively, among UFC heavyweights.