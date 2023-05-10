Professional Fighters League (PFL) has signed top kickboxer Cédric Doumbé, the promotion announced Wednesday.

Doumbé, 30, had once been tied to contract talks with the UFC, but now will be plying his trade in MMA with PFL. He is a former Glory Kickboxing welterweight champion and is 4-0 as a pro MMA fighter with four finishes via KO/TKO.

The Cameroon-born fighter, who lives and trains in France, is coming off a second-round TKO of Pawel Klimas on March 4 on a MMA Grand Prix: Paris card.

Doumbé is also a former star on the French reality show The Circle.

"I am a unique fighter joining a unique organization in the PFL," Doumbé said in a statement. "I look forward to great success in the PFL."