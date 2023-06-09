Two women's flyweight fighters on the verge of contendership are set to meet Down Under, as Casey O'Neill will take on Viviane Araujo at UFC 293 on Sept. 9 in Sydney, sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Araujo is ranked No. 10 and O'Neill No. 12 in UFC's women's flyweight contender rankings.

O'Neill (9-1) returned from knee surgery with a unanimous decision loss to Jennifer Maia in March at UFC 286. O'Neill, a 25-year-old Scotland native who grew up in Australia, had won her first four UFC fights prior to that and is one of the top young female fighters in the promotion.

Araujo (11-5) has dropped two straight fights, but one of those came against UFC women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso. The 36-year-old Brazilian-born fighter has a 5-4 UFC record, with all those losses coming against contenders.

Meni Mayer first reported on the matchup on Twitter.