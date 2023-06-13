Henry Cejudo willingly relinquished the UFC's bantamweight title three years ago. Now, it appears he's prepared to do anything to get it back.

Cejudo (16-3) is one month removed from a split decision loss against Aljamain Sterling in their 135-pound championship bout at UFC 288. It was Cejudo's first appearance since May 2020, when he abruptly announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

The 36-year-old Cejudo believed he did enough to beat Sterling last month, despite what he also said was a very lackluster performance. He has already made it clear, however, he is not thinking about retirement again and is fully committed to reclaiming the title.

"This is part of the storyline," Cejudo told ESPN. "I think it's going to make my story that much greater. That's the angle I'm looking at it now."

Cejudo is targeting No. 1-ranked bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili (16-4), a close friend and training partner to Sterling, as his next opponent. That fight wouldn't happen until this fall, as Dvalishvili is recovering from surgery on his right hand in May. Sterling, meanwhile, will defend his title against Sean O'Malley on Aug. 19.

"That's my fastest return to the title shot," Cejudo said. "Whether Sean wins or Aljamain wins and relinquishes, who knows? It could be me and Merab fighting for a vacant belt."

Other options are available for Cejudo, a former two-weight champion at flyweight and bantamweight. Cejudo has a history with the current flyweight champion Brandon Moreno from previous training sessions, although he said Moreno would probably have to move up in weight to face him. He would only be willing to drop to 125 again for a substantial payday.

And then there is the possibility of moving up to 145 pounds, which was Cejudo's goal when he came out of retirement in the first place. The UFC wasn't keen on offering Cejudo a fast track to the title, a chance to become the first three-weight champ in UFC history, but the company would have likely gotten onboard had Cejudo beat Sterling and defended the belt once against O'Malley.

After his loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288, Henry Cejudo is ready to look ahead at a future fight against Merab Dvalishvili and another crack at the bantamweight title. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Cejudo said he's still interested in moving up and would want his first fight at featherweight to be against former champion and pound-for-pound candidate Max Holloway. However, he still believes the UFC would only be in favor of such a move once he proves himself again at

"The reason I did come back to 135 was to go through, win a couple matches, move up and fight [featherweight champion] Alexander Volkanovski if he still had the belt," Cejudo said. "I wouldn't be opposed to [moving up] if they're going to sideline me after my fight with Merab or if nothing takes place.

"I need leverage. I know my potential, even though I'm coming off a split decision loss. Once I get this pop going, these dudes are still in trouble. But right now, I feel I would need leverage [to move up to featherweight]. I campaigned til the fat lady sang before and they could have given it to me then. That's more of a question for the UFC."