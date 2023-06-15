Marvin Vettori meets Jared Cannonier in the middleweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The main card at the UFC Apex is on ESPN and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 7 p.m.

Vettori (19-6-1) has alternated wins and losses in his last four fights. He last fought in March, winning by unanimous decision over Roman Dolidze. His only recent losses came against UFC champion Israel Adesanya and former champ Robert Whittaker. Vettori is No. 4 in the ESPN middleweight rankings.

The fifth-ranked Cannonier (16-6) has won three of his last four, the exception being a decision loss to Adesanya last July. Cannonier's most recent win was a split decision against Sean Strickland in December.

How to watch the fights

Watch the main card on ESPN and prelims on ESPN2. Download the ESPN App | WatchESPN | TV schedule

Watch all of the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

Don't have ESPN and ESPN2? Get instant access.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

Saturday's UFC fight card

ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET

Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva

Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan vs. Christian Duncan

Men's featherweight: Pat Sabatini vs. Lucas Almeida

Lightweight: Manuel Torres vs. Nikolas Motta

Welterweight: Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov

ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET

Men's bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Miles Johns

Men's flyweight: Jimmy Flick vs. Alessandro Costa

Men's bantamweight: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Cristian Quiñonez

Men's flyweight: Carlos Hernandez vs. Denys Bondar

Men's flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Felipe Bunes

Women's flyweight: Tereza Bleda vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Men's bantamweight: Dan Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Light heavyweight: Zac Pauga vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Ian Parker's betting tip

In his last six fights, win or lose, Vettori has gone to a decision. Vettori is a very durable fighter who is hard to put away and has an endless gas tank that can spell trouble for most in a five-round fight. The only area of the fight where Vettori won't have an advantage is in the power department, as Cannonier can end a fight with a KO punch. Cannonier can be an inconsistent fighter, as sometimes you don't know which fighter you will get.

For Parker's suggested bets on the main event and other fights on Saturday's card, check out the ESPN+ expert picks and best bets article (link below). It also features analysis by Fight Ready MMA coach Santino DeFranco as well as ESPN's other betting expert, Reed Kuhn.

Top story

Expert picks and best bets: Who do bettors favor in this weekend's UFC and PFL matchups?