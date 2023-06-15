A massive heavyweight fight between Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac will headline UFC Fight Night on Sept. 2 in Paris, the UFC announced on Thursday.

Gane (11-2), who is from Paris, headlined the UFC's first-ever event in France last September. He delivered a spectacular third-round TKO over Tai Tuivasa, which propelled him to a UFC title shot against Jon Jones in March.

The 33-year-old lost to Jones via submission in the first round of their title fight at UFC 285. This will mark his first appearance since that loss in Las Vegas.

Spivac (16-3), who fights out of Las Vegas, is on a three-fight win streak. He most recently submitted fan-favorite and former title challenger Derrick Lewis in the main event of a UFC Fight Night in February.

Jones (27-1) has been relatively quiet since his heavyweight title victory in March, although he has hinted at a potential title defense against Stipe Miocic in November at Madison Square Garden.