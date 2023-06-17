ATLANTA -- Larissa Pacheco shocked the world in 2022, when she upset Kayla Harrison in the lightweight finals to win her first PFL championship. She appears well poised to win her second PFL championship as a favorite in 2023.

Pacheco (21-4) seized the No. 1 seed in the PFL playoffs on Friday with a resounding first-round knockout of Amber Leibrock. The featherweight bout headlined PFL 5 inside Overtime Elite Arena.

Leibrock (7-5) went into the bout with a lot of momentum, since scoring a highlight-reel head kick knockout in the opening round of the season. She looked out of her league on Friday, however, as Pacheco bombarded her with punches early.

Pacheco's win sets up a rematch against Ukraine's Olena Kolesnyk in the first round of the playoffs in August. Pacheco beat Kolesnyk last August via first-round TKO. Marina Mokhnatkina earned the No. 2 seed and will face Leibrock as the 145-pound's No. 3 seed. Former UFC bantamweight Aspen Ladd defeated Karolina Sobek via submission but still missed the playoffs in a tiebreaker to Kolesnyk.

In the heavyweight division, Denis Goltsov (31-7) secured the No. 1 seed with a devastating 18-second knockout of Yorgan De Castro. It was the fastest knockout in PFL heavyweight history.

Brazil's Renan Ferreira (10-4) also scored a big knockout on the main card, taking out Matheus Scheffel in 50 seconds. The win was good enough to earn him the No. 2 seed at heavyweight, and he'll face Marcelo Nunes in the opening round of the playoffs. Goltsov will square off with Jordan Heiderman, who also picked up a first-round victory.

In the main event, Maurice Greene (11-8) came up short in a bid to topple 2022 champion Ante Delija. Delija, who missed the first round of the regular season due to injury, defeated Greene via unanimous decision. It was an impressive showing, but earned him only three points, leaving him out of the playoffs.