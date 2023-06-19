Bellator fighter Cris Lencioni is currently hospitalized in an intensive care unit after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this month, according to his family.

Lencioni, 28, was training at a gym on June 8 when the cardiac event occurred, his wife, Marca, wrote on his Instagram page. He has been in the hospital since.

"The athletes at the gym were great and immediately called 911 and did their best to address his needs until paramedics arrived," Marca said in the post, adding, "We are currently in uncharted territory and taking everything day by day."

Lencioni (11-3), a featherweight fighter, was scheduled to face James Gallagher at Bellator 298 on Aug. 11 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He's on a four-fight winning streak, including two straight wins in Bellator.

"We are aware of Cris Lencioni's current medical condition and are monitoring the situation closely," Bellator said in a statement. "We ask you to join us in sending thoughts and prayers to Cris and his family as he navigates his recovery process."