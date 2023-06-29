Sean Strickland meets Abus Magomedov in a middleweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.
The fights at the UFC Apex are on ESPN and ESPN+, with the 7 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.
Strickland (26-5) is coming off a January decision victory over Nassourdine Imavov, which halted a two-fight skid. Strickland is No. 9 in the ESPN middleweight rankings.
Magomedov (25-4) has won three rights in a row, most recently a first-round knockout of Dustin Stoltzfus last September. That was Magomedov's UFC debut.
How to watch the fights
Watch the fights on ESPN. Download the ESPN App | WatchESPN | TV schedule
Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.
Don't have ESPN? Get instant access.
There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.
Saturday's UFC fight card
ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov
Lightweight: Damir Ismagulov vs. Grant Dawson
Welterweight: Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales
Women's flyweight: Ariane Lipski vs. Melissa Gatto
Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim vs. Benoit Saint Denis
Middleweight: Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Brunno Ferreira
ESPN/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET
Welterweight: Kevin Lee vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov
Men's featherweight: Joanderson Brito vs. Westin Wilson
Women's featherweight Yana Santos vs. Karol Rosa
Lightweight: Guram Kutateladze vs. Elves Brener
Women's flyweight: Ivana Petrovic vs. Luana Carolina
Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov vs. Blagoy Ivanov
Ian Parker's betting tip
Magomedov is a dangerous striker who looks to get a finish in the first round. It's hard to ignore the talent and finishing ability of Magomedov, but Strickland is a different level of competition. And in a five-round main event, Strickland has the cardio to last, which could be an issue for Magomedov.
For Parker's suggested bets on the main event and other fights on Saturday's card, check out the ESPN+ expert picks and best bets article (link below). It also features analysis by the last fighter to beat Magomedov, 2018 PFL middleweight champ Louis Taylor, as well as ESPN's other betting expert, Reed Kuhn.
Top story
Expert picks and best bets: Can Abus Magomedov win in his first UFC main event?