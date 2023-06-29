        <
          How to watch and stream UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov -- plus analysis and betting advice

          Sean Strickland got back on track in his last fight and now will look to continue his winning ways. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
          • ESPN
          Jun 29, 2023, 02:14 PM

          Sean Strickland meets Abus Magomedov in a middleweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

          The fights at the UFC Apex are on ESPN and ESPN+, with the 7 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.

          Strickland (26-5) is coming off a January decision victory over Nassourdine Imavov, which halted a two-fight skid. Strickland is No. 9 in the ESPN middleweight rankings.

          Magomedov (25-4) has won three rights in a row, most recently a first-round knockout of Dustin Stoltzfus last September. That was Magomedov's UFC debut.

          How to watch the fights

          Saturday's UFC fight card

          ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
          Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov
          Lightweight: Damir Ismagulov vs. Grant Dawson
          Welterweight: Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales
          Women's flyweight: Ariane Lipski vs. Melissa Gatto
          Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim vs. Benoit Saint Denis
          Middleweight: Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Brunno Ferreira
          ESPN/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET
          Welterweight: Kevin Lee vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov
          Men's featherweight: Joanderson Brito vs. Westin Wilson
          Women's featherweight Yana Santos vs. Karol Rosa
          Lightweight: Guram Kutateladze vs. Elves Brener
          Women's flyweight: Ivana Petrovic vs. Luana Carolina
          Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov vs. Blagoy Ivanov

          Ian Parker's betting tip

          Magomedov is a dangerous striker who looks to get a finish in the first round. It's hard to ignore the talent and finishing ability of Magomedov, but Strickland is a different level of competition. And in a five-round main event, Strickland has the cardio to last, which could be an issue for Magomedov.

          For Parker's suggested bets on the main event and other fights on Saturday's card, check out the ESPN+ expert picks and best bets article (link below). It also features analysis by the last fighter to beat Magomedov, 2018 PFL middleweight champ Louis Taylor, as well as ESPN's other betting expert, Reed Kuhn.

