Sean Strickland meets Abus Magomedov in a middleweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The fights at the UFC Apex are on ESPN and ESPN+, with the 7 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.

Strickland (26-5) is coming off a January decision victory over Nassourdine Imavov, which halted a two-fight skid. Strickland is No. 9 in the ESPN middleweight rankings.

Magomedov (25-4) has won three rights in a row, most recently a first-round knockout of Dustin Stoltzfus last September. That was Magomedov's UFC debut.

Saturday's UFC fight card

ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET

Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

Lightweight: Damir Ismagulov vs. Grant Dawson

Welterweight: Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales

Women's flyweight: Ariane Lipski vs. Melissa Gatto

Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Middleweight: Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Brunno Ferreira

ESPN/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET

Welterweight: Kevin Lee vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

Men's featherweight: Joanderson Brito vs. Westin Wilson

Women's featherweight Yana Santos vs. Karol Rosa

Lightweight: Guram Kutateladze vs. Elves Brener

Women's flyweight: Ivana Petrovic vs. Luana Carolina

Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Ian Parker's betting tip

Magomedov is a dangerous striker who looks to get a finish in the first round. It's hard to ignore the talent and finishing ability of Magomedov, but Strickland is a different level of competition. And in a five-round main event, Strickland has the cardio to last, which could be an issue for Magomedov.

For Parker's suggested bets on the main event and other fights on Saturday's card, check out the ESPN+ expert picks and best bets article (link below). It also features analysis by the last fighter to beat Magomedov, 2018 PFL middleweight champ Louis Taylor, as well as ESPN's other betting expert, Reed Kuhn.

