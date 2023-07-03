Top welterweight prospect Jack Della Maddalena has a new opponent on short notice for this weekend.

With Sean Brady out, Della Maddalena will now face UFC newcomer Josiah Harrell at UFC 290 on Saturday in Las Vegas, sources confirmed with ESPN. MMA Fighting was the first to report the news.

Brady wrote Sunday on Instagram that he was suffering from septic bursitis in his left elbow.

Della Maddalena (14-2) is 4-0 in the UFC with all of his wins coming via first-round finish.

The Australia native is coming off a first-round submission win over Randy Brown at UFC 284 in February. Della Maddalena, 26, is one of the top up-and-coming welterweights in the world. Harrell (7-0) just fought for the Legacy Fighting Alliance promotion June 16, a third-round TKO win over Mike Roberts. The 24-year-old Ohio-based fighter has finished all seven of his pro victories.