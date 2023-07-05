Bellator fighter Cris Lencioni, who suffered cardiac arrest last month while training, took his first steps, with assistance, according to a video published Tuesday by MMAFighting.com.

Lencioni's wife, Marca, told the website that her husband is showing improved cognitive function and has been trying to speak despite a tracheostomy in his neck that helps his breathing. The progress has been through "sheer will and determination," she said.

The 28-year-old featherweight suffered cardiac arrest June 8 and was taken to the intensive care unit of a local hospital at the time. The Oregon resident has since been removed from the ICU and is in a facility for rehabilitation.

Doctors think Cris Lencioni has long QT syndrome, which is an issue with the electric system that controls the heartbeat, Marca Lencioni told MMAFighting.com. The fighter did suffer brain damage because of a lack of oxygen to the brain, but Marca Lencioni said doctors have backed off the more negative prognoses for his recovery. She said the plan is to install an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator to protect against future heart issues.

Cris Lencioni was scheduled to fight James Gallagher at Bellator 298 on Aug. 11 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. James Gonzalez will replace him in that bout.