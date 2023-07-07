LAS VEGAS -- Georges St-Pierre is returning to competition -- in a Brazilian jiu-jitsu match.

St-Pierre, one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, will compete in a grappling bout Dec. 14 at the Fight Pass Invitational 6 in Las Vegas, it was announced Thursday before the UFC 290 prefight news conference. No opponent has been selected yet. The matchup will air on the UFC Fight Pass streaming service.

St-Pierre, 42, is a UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion. He has not fought in MMA since beating Michael Bisping to win the middleweight belt at UFC 217 in November 2017. The Canadian legend won his final 13 pro fights and has the second-most wins in UFC title fights with 13.

Fight Pass Invitational 4 took place last week, featuring UFC names such as Glover Teixeira and Anthony Smith and Brazilian jiu-jitsu aces Craig Jones and Felipe Pena.