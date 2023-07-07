LAS VEGAS -- Jon Jones will fight Stipe Miocic in a battle of the most decorated light heavyweight and heavyweight, respectively, in UFC history.

Jones will defend his UFC heavyweight title against Miocic, the former two-time champ, at UFC 295 on Nov. 11 at New York's Madison Square Garden, UFC president Dana White announced Friday at the UFC 290 ceremonial weigh-ins.

ESPN has Jones ranked No. 3 pound-for-pound in the world. Jones has the best résumé of any fighter in MMA history. He has never truly lost in his career, with his only defeat coming via disqualification.

Jones (27-1, 1 NC) returned after a three-year layoff in March, moving up to heavyweight and winning the vacant title against Ciryl Gane via first-round submission at UFC 285. The New York native has the most wins in UFC title fights ever (15) and now holds the heavyweight title in addition to his record-setting run at light heavyweight. Jones, 35, had 11 successful title defenses at light heavyweight, tying the UFC record with Demetrious Johnson.

Miocic (20-4) has not fought since losing the belt to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 in March 2021. The Ohio native won two straight before that, both title-fight victories over Daniel Cormier. Miocic, 40, has made four successful title defenses at heavyweight, the most in the UFC division's history.