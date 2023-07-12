The Professional Fighters League is coming back to New York for its final two semifinal dates, with matchups now set for the entire cards, officials told ESPN.

Knockout artist Renan Ferreira will take on Maurice Greene in the Aug. 18 main event, a heavyweight semifinal. A lightweight semifinal between Shane Burgos and Clay Collard will headline an Aug. 23 card.

Both cards will take place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. The men's heavyweight and women's featherweight division semifinals will be Aug. 18, with the men's lightweight and welterweight semis set for Aug. 23. The Aug. 23 main card will kick off with an amateur bout involving Muhammad Ali's grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh.

Big PFL Bouts in Big Apple The PFL has announced two cards to be held in New York that include four sets of the promotion's semifinal playoffs. Aug. 18

ESPN card

Heavyweight semifinal: Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene

Women's featherweight semifinal: Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk

Heavyweight semifinal: Denis Goltsov vs. Jordan Heiderman

Women's featherweight semifinal: Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Amber Leibrock

Nathan Kelly vs. Damion Nelson

ESPN+ Card

Chris Mixan vs. Eddie George

Abraham Bably vs. Anthony Wint

Danilo Marques vs. Satoshi Ishii

Laureano Staropoli vs. Ben Egli

Kaytlin Neil vs. Maira Mazar

Louis Sutherland vs. Daiqwon Buckley Aug. 23

ESPN card

Lightweight semifinal: Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos

Lightweight semifinal: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Bruno Miranda

Welterweight semifinal: Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal

Welterweight semifinal: Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Magomed Umalatov

Amateur bout: Biaggio Ali-Walsh vs. TBA

ESPN+ card

Alexei Pergande vs. Shawn Stefanelli

Mostafa Rashed Neda vs. Korey Kuppe

Abigail Montes vs. Michelle Montague

Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. David Zelner

John Caldone vs. Nathaniel Grimard

The PFL previously announced the men's featherweight and light heavyweight playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 4 in San Antonio. The winners of the semifinal matchups will fight later this year for the PFL's $1 million divisional championships.

Ferreira (10-3) is coming off a 50-second knockout of Matheus Scheffel on June 16 in regular-season competition. The 33-year-old from Brazil has just one loss in eight PFL fights.

Greene (11-8), a training partner of Jon Jones, went 1-1 in the regular season. The 37-year-old New York native is a UFC veteran.

Burgos (16-4) got into the playoffs when the PFL suspended Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio for not fulfilling contractual obligations in a lackluster regular-season bout. Burgos, who is 32 and from New York, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Yamato Nishikawa on June 23.

Collard (23-10, 1 NC), who also has boxing experience, went 2-0 in the regular season, including a second-round TKO of Stevie Ray on June 23. Collard, 30, is 5-2 in the PFL.