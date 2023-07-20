UFC bantamweight contender Rob Font will replace the injured Umar Nurmagomedov and fight Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Nashville on Aug. 5, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Sandhagen vs. Font will take place at a catchweight rather than 135 pounds, sources said, though it wasn't immediately clear what weight it would be. The fight will remain a five-round contest.

ESPN has Sandhagen ranked No. 5 in the world at bantamweight and Font ranked No. 9.

Font was supposed to fight Song Yadong at UFC 292 on Aug. 19 in Boston, but Song is out of that bout for undisclosed reasons, sources said.

Nurmagomedov withdrew from the bout earlier this week because of a shoulder injury, which will require surgery, according to his manager, Ali Abdelaziz of Dominance MMA.

Sandhagen (16-4) has won two straight and is coming off a split decision win over Marlon "Chito" Vera in March. The Colorado-based fighter has lost to only three men in the UFC, all former or current champions. Sandhagen, 31, fell in an interim bantamweight title fight against Petr Yan at UFC 267 in October 2021.

Font (20-6) is coming off a first-round TKO over Adrian Yanez at UFC 287 in April. The Massachusetts native snapped a two-fight losing streak with that victory. Font, 36, has won five of his last seven fights overall.