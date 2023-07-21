'Don't beat me up': Dustin Poirier shares the Octagon with inspirational teen

Dustin Poirier would've been justified in saying no to the request.

Poirier, the former interim UFC lightweight champion who's currently ranked as one of the 10 best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, is in the midst of preparation for his main event clash with ESPN's No. 4 lightweight, Justin Gaethje, at UFC 291 for the mythical "BMF" title. The bout is expected to be a drama-filled slugfest, and Poirier will need to be in peak condition physically and mentally to come out on top July 29 (10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV).

But earlier this month, Poirier peaked in a different way for one fan of the sport, as his ability to fulfill the wish of Alden Cary -- a 17-year-old from North Carolina who recently went into remission from non-Hodgkin lymphoma -- served as a top moment for one of his biggest fans.

"Whoa!" Cary stammered as he entered the American Top Team facility in Coconut Creek, Florida, at the request of Poirier.

Poirier invited the Cary family to the training center to give a tour, which included the gifting of a swag bag featuring the official fighting gloves of the promotion. After the giveaway, "The Diamond" ratcheted up the experience by offering Cary a chance to spar with him, with one caveat.

"Don't beat me up," Poirier smirked.

A year ago at this time, Cary could barely put weight on his legs because of the spread of cancer to his lower body. Now, he was being encouraged to trade punches and kicks with his favorite fighter.

It's safe to say that on July 29 there will be a huge amount of support for Poirier coming from a teenager in North Carolina.