          How to watch and stream UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font -- plus analysis and betting advice

          Cory Sandhagen enters Saturday's main event on a two-fight winning streak. Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Aug 2, 2023, 09:56 PM

          Cory Sandhagen meets Rob Font in a 140-pound catchweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.

          The fights at Bridgestone Arena are on ESPN and ESPN+, with the 9 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 6 p.m.

          The matchup of top-10 bantamweights is being contested at a catchweight because Font stepped in less than two weeks ago as a late replacement for Sandhagen's original opponent, Umar Nurmagomedov, who withdrew because of a shoulder injury.

          Sandhagen (16-4) has won two fights in a row, most recently a split-decision victory over Marlon "Chito" Vera in March. Sandhagen is No. 5 in the ESPN men's bantamweight rankings.

          The ninth-ranked Font (20-6) broke out of a two-fight skid in his most recent bout, a first-round TKLO of Adrian Yanez in April.

          How to watch the fights

          Saturday's UFC fight card

          ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET
          Catchweight (140 pounds): Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font
          Strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez
          Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
          Men's featherweight: Diego Lopes vs. Gavin Tucker
          Light heavyweight: Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur
          Lightweight: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein
          ESPN/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET
          Men's bantamweight: Kyler Phillips vs. Raoni Barcelos
          Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells vs. Carlston Harris
          Men's featherweight: Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson
          Men's flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Jake Hadley
          Men's featherweight: Sean Woodson vs. Dennis Buzukja
          Men's flyweight: Ode' Osbourne vs. Assu Almabayev

          Ian Parker's betting tip

          Both on the feet and on the mat, Sandhagen can maintain a pace that is difficult for most opponents to keep up with. Font is a good boxer who puts out a lot of volume. And as we saw in his last fight, he has the knockout power to get it done. He has also tremendously improved his ground game. However, the biggest difference between these two is the advantage that Sandhagen will have if he can put Font on his back. Once he's there, he will be able to take over the round or the fight.

          For Kuhn'a suggested bets on the main event and other fights on Saturday's card, check out the ESPN+ expert picks and best bets article (link below). It also features analysis by MMA coach and ESPN analyst Din Thomas as well as ESPN's other betting expert, Reed Kuhn.

