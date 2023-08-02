Cory Sandhagen meets Rob Font in a 140-pound catchweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.

The fights at Bridgestone Arena are on ESPN and ESPN+, with the 9 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 6 p.m.

The matchup of top-10 bantamweights is being contested at a catchweight because Font stepped in less than two weeks ago as a late replacement for Sandhagen's original opponent, Umar Nurmagomedov, who withdrew because of a shoulder injury.

Sandhagen (16-4) has won two fights in a row, most recently a split-decision victory over Marlon "Chito" Vera in March. Sandhagen is No. 5 in the ESPN men's bantamweight rankings.

The ninth-ranked Font (20-6) broke out of a two-fight skid in his most recent bout, a first-round TKLO of Adrian Yanez in April.

Saturday's UFC fight card

ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET

Catchweight (140 pounds): Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font

Strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez

Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Men's featherweight: Diego Lopes vs. Gavin Tucker

Light heavyweight: Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur

Lightweight: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein

ESPN/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET

Men's bantamweight: Kyler Phillips vs. Raoni Barcelos

Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells vs. Carlston Harris

Men's featherweight: Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson

Men's flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Jake Hadley

Men's featherweight: Sean Woodson vs. Dennis Buzukja

Men's flyweight: Ode' Osbourne vs. Assu Almabayev

Ian Parker's betting tip

Both on the feet and on the mat, Sandhagen can maintain a pace that is difficult for most opponents to keep up with. Font is a good boxer who puts out a lot of volume. And as we saw in his last fight, he has the knockout power to get it done. He has also tremendously improved his ground game. However, the biggest difference between these two is the advantage that Sandhagen will have if he can put Font on his back. Once he's there, he will be able to take over the round or the fight.

For Kuhn'a suggested bets on the main event and other fights on Saturday's card, check out the ESPN+ expert picks and best bets article (link below). It also features analysis by MMA coach and ESPN analyst Din Thomas as well as ESPN's other betting expert, Reed Kuhn.

