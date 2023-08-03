One of the semifinalists on Friday's opening fight card of the PFL playoffs in San Antonio, Texas, missed weight Thursday, setting up what could turn out to be a bizarre circumstance for the final.

Featherweight Jesus Pinedo stepped on the scale at 146.4 pounds, which is 0.4 pounds over the limit. His opponent, top seed Bubba Jenkins, weighed in at 145.8.

As a result of the weight miss, the fourth-seeded Pinedo forfeits 20% of his purse and, if the fight goes the distance, will have one point deducted from his score for the league's purposes. The penalty will not affect the official scorecards, just the PFL's playoff scenario.

Should the judges score the three-round bout 29-28 in favor of Pinedo, the PFL will treat it as a 28-28 draw.

So who would advance to the final? It would be Jenkins -- despite losing on the official scorecards. The PFL confirmed that the first tiebreaker in that circumstance would be making weight.

Both Gabriel Braga (145.8) and Chris Wade (146) made weight for the other featherweight semifinal.

All four light heavyweights also weighed in under the limit: Josh Silveira (204), Ty Flores (205), Marthin Hamlet (206) and Impa Kasanganay (203.8).

Friday's main card at Boeing Center at Tech Point is on ESPN and ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m.