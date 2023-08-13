Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt has pulled out of his UFC 292 bout against Mario Bautista because of an undisclosed injury, it was announced during Saturday's UFC Fight Night broadcast on ESPN.

According to the broadcast, Garbrandt was injured while training for the fight, which was scheduled for Aug. 19 at TD Garden in Boston. The promotion is looking for a potential replacement to face Bautista.

Garbrandt, 32, was looking to build off a unanimous decision over Trevin Giles at UFC 285 in March, which marked his first fight in more than two years. His once-promising career has fallen on hard times since he defeated Dominick Cruz to capture the 135-pound title in December 2016. Before the win over Giles, Garbrandt had lost five of his six previous fights.

Bautista, 30, has won four consecutive fights, including his past three by submission.