Sean O'Malley joins "First Take" fresh off winning the bantamweight title at UFC 292 and talks about potentially reaching the height of Conor McGregor's popularity. (1:31)

Sean O'Malley hasn't taken long to get accustomed to his new title as UFC bantamweight champion.

O'Malley (17-1, 1 NC), nicknamed "Suga Sean," dethroned Aljamain Sterling (23-4) via a second round TKO in UFC 292's main event to earn the title. In his postfight interview, O'Malley said it was "just the beginning of the 'Suga' era," which could include plenty of new ink if he keeps winning.

He hinted at the latest addition to his collection of body art after defeating Sterling.

"I might get 'champ' on my face somewhere," O'Malley said during a news conference.

Indeed, his new tattoo reads "CHAMP MMXXIII" -- placed above a crown on his forehead.

Sean O'Malley added a face tattoo for becoming champ pic.twitter.com/5BlL0KGKpd — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) August 27, 2023

The 28-year-old previously told ESPN he refers to most of his tattoos as little more than "random s---" but that the ones on his face are more meaningful. His new ink follows suit with text and roman numerals that signify his status as a 2023 titlist.