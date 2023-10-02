Grant Dawson meets Bobby Green in the lightweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas. The fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN+, with the 7 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.

Dawson (20-1-1) is unbeaten in his most recent 12 fights. His most recent victory was a unanimous decision over Damir Ismagulov in July.

Green (30-14-1) is coming off a technical submission of Tony Ferguson, also in July. It broke a three-fight winless streak.

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

Saturday's UFC fight card

ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET

Lightweight: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

Middleweight: Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Joaquin Buckley

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn

Light heavyweight: Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba

Men's featherweight: Alexander Hernandez vs. Bill Algeo

ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET

Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Diana Belbita

Men's bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Montel Jackson

Men's bantamweight: Aoriqileng vs. Johnny Munoz

Strawweight: Kanako Murata vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Men's flyweight: Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca

Women's flyweight: Montana De La Rosa vs. JJ Aldrich

