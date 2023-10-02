Grant Dawson meets Bobby Green in the lightweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas. The fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN+, with the 7 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.
Dawson (20-1-1) is unbeaten in his most recent 12 fights. His most recent victory was a unanimous decision over Damir Ismagulov in July.
Green (30-14-1) is coming off a technical submission of Tony Ferguson, also in July. It broke a three-fight winless streak.
Saturday's UFC fight card
ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
Lightweight: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green
Middleweight: Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Joaquin Buckley
Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn
Light heavyweight: Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba
Men's featherweight: Alexander Hernandez vs. Bill Algeo
ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET
Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Diana Belbita
Men's bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Montel Jackson
Men's bantamweight: Aoriqileng vs. Johnny Munoz
Strawweight: Kanako Murata vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
Men's flyweight: Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca
Women's flyweight: Montana De La Rosa vs. JJ Aldrich