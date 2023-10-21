Open Extended Reactions

ABU DHABI -- UFC middleweight Khamzat Chimaev defeated Kamaru Usman via majority decision at UFC 294 on Saturday inside Etihad Arena, but he might have suffered a broken right hand in the process.

Chimaev (13-0) told ESPN he believes he broke his right hand during his dominant first round against Usman. He appeared to be less aggressive in the second and third rounds, with the exception of a back-and-forth exchange at the end of the fight.

"First round, I think I broke my hand and finger," Chimaev said. "I couldn't punch hard with right hand. My right hand is a big weapon. When you can't use it, it's hard to work."

Chimaev won the fight via scores of 29-27, 29-27 and 28-28. Usman won the second round on all three judges' scorecards. He won the third round on one judge's scorecard.

Chimaev, who was born in Chechnya and fights out of Dubai, said he would get the hand checked out soon. Saturday's victory has him next in line to face middleweight champion Sean Strickland, according to UFC president Dana White.

"I will check my hand," Chimaev said. "If it's good, I'm gonna try to lift the weights and be ready for the next one."