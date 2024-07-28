UFC's custom shorts, debut tracker: Pimblett pays homage to Sakuraba

Paddy Pimblett electrifies the Manchester crowd with an incredible submission win at UFC 304. (1:51)

2024 has been a breakthrough for custom shorts in the UFC.

In 2014, the UFC signed an official apparel deal with Reebok to be the promotion's provider of shorts and other gear. Before the deal, fighters had free rein to wear what they wanted, but in the 10 years since, short design has been regulated by UFC and its apparel partner. In 2021, Venum took over the apparel deal from Reebok.

In 2020, Bryce Mitchell was the first to break through with a custom Reebok camouflage short, and four years later the floodgates seem to have opened. Eight more fighters received custom shorts from Venum, all worn in title fights at UFC 299, UFC 300, UFC 302 and UFC 304. Could this be a signal of what's to come for marquee fights in the sport?

Here's our breakdown of the shorts that have dropped to date, including the inspiration for each design and the fighter's result that night. We'll continue to update the list as new custom shorts are unveiled.

Leon Edwards wore custom green shorts for his fight against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Debut: July 27, 2024, at UFC 304

Design inspiration: Edwards, who was born in Kingston, Jamaica, but raised in Birmingham, England, wore the green colorway and design to represent two flags -- Jamaica and United Kingdom.

Result: Edwards lost to Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision for the welterweight title.

Paddy Pimblett wore custom orange shorts in his victory over King Green at UFC 304 in Manchester. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Debut: July 27, 2024, at UFC 304

Design inspiration: The orange colorway is inspired by legendary Japanese professional wrestler and mixed martial artist Kazushi Sakuraba's iconic short design. "The Gracie Hunter" fought 43 times professionally in MMA, including wins over four members of the famed Gracie family: Royler Gracie, Renzo Gracie, Ryan Gracie, and Royce Gracie.

Result: Pimblett defeated King Green by triangle choke in the first round.

Dustin Poirier, right, wore custom shorts when challenging for the UFC lightweight title in the main event at UFC 302. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Debut: June 1, 2024, at UFC 302

Design inspiration: This short design has ties to Poirier's signature floral shirt style that he can be seen wearing regularly on his Instagram. Within the floral design are blue diamonds -- paying homage to Poirier's nickname of "Diamond."

Result: Poirier lost to Islam Makhachev by D'Arce choke for the lightweight title.

Alex Pereira wore custom shorts in his UFC light heavyweight title defense against Jamahal Hill in the main event at UFC 300. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Debut: April 13, 2024, at UFC 300

Design inspiration: The multicolored short is in honor of Pereira's Brazilian ancestry, the Pataxó tribe. Venum, the short designers, researched the tribe to attain the correct pattern and color.

Result: Pereira defeated Jamahal Hill by KO to retain the UFC light heavyweight title.

Zhang Weili became the first women's fighter to wear a custom kit in her bantamweight title defense against Yan Xiaonon in the co-main event at UFC 300. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Debut: April 13, 2024, at UFC 300

Design inspiration: Weili's shorts and bra featured dragons and traditional Chinese markings infused in the background, inspired by her home country of China.

Result: Weili defeated Yan Xiaonan by unanimous decision to retain the UFC strawweight title.

Max Holloway, left, wore custom Hawaii-inspired shorts in a BMF title fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Debut: April 13, 2024 at UFC 300

Design inspiration: Holloway's floral short design was a process two years in the making. Holloway wanted a custom short ahead of his trilogy bout against Alexander Volkanovski, but the UFC finally relented and provided a red, white and blue floral color design that honors the state flag of Hawaii.

Result: Holloway defeated Justin Gaethje by KO for the BMF title.

Justin Gaethje, left, wore custom shorts in a BMF title fight against Max Holloway at UFC 300. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Debut: April 13, 2024, at UFC 300

Design inspiration: Gaethje sent images to Venum of black-and-gray and black-and-white tonal flags of the United States as the inspiration for his shorts. His goal was to represent the U.S. in a muted and toned-down version of the flag.

Result: Gaethje lost to Max Holloway by KO for the BMF title.

Sean O'Malley wore custom pink shorts for his first title defense against Marlon "Chito" Vera at UFC 299. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Debut: March 29, 2024, at UFC 299

Design inspiration: O'Malley was another prominent fighter who had urged for customized shorts. At UFC 299, "Suga" got his wish, as Venum sent over shorts fit for a champion, with a pink and gold colorway replacing the usual black and gold.

Result: O'Malley defeated Marlon Vera by unanimous decision to retain the bantamweight title.

Bryce Mitchell was the first fighter to get custom shorts for a UFC fight card. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Debut: Oct. 31, 2020, at UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva

Design inspiration: Mitchell was the first to break through the standardized shorts offered by the UFC, as 'Thug Nasty' began campaigning for custom shorts after winning his very first fight in 2019. Usually after a win, fighters callout opponents for matchmaking. For Mitchell, his first demand was camouflage shorts. A year later, then UFC short maker Reebok laced Mitchell with the brown and black camouflage look, and Venum has continued the custom look since 2021.

Result: Mitchell defeated Andre Fili by unanimous decision in a featherweight bout.

