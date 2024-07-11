Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas meets Tracy Cortez in the women's flyweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Denver.
The fights at Ball Arena will be on ESPN and ESPN+, with the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET and prelims at 7 p.m.
Namajunas (12-6), ranked ninth at flyweight, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Amanda Ribas in March, which ended a two-fight skid.
Cortez (11-1) has not lost since her MMA debut in 2017. Her most recent victory was a unanimous decision over Jasmine Jasudavicius in September.
Cortez was originally scheduled to fight next week but was called upon as a replacement after Namajunas' opponent, Maycee Barber, withdrew because of injury.
Saturday's UFC fight card
ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET
Women's flyweight: Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez
Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov
Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Jean Silva
Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa
Men's featherweight: Julian Erosa vs. Christian Rodriguez
Middleweight: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cody Brundage
ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Men's flyweight: Joshua Van vs. Charles Johnson
Women's Flyweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Fatima Kline
Men's bantamweight: Montel Jackson vs. Da'Mon Blackshear
Women's flyweight: Luana Santos vs. Mariya Agapova
Middleweight: Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski
Welterweight: Evan Elder vs. Darrius Flowers
