Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas meets Tracy Cortez in the women's flyweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Denver.

The fights at Ball Arena will be on ESPN and ESPN+, with the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET and prelims at 7 p.m.

Namajunas (12-6), ranked ninth at flyweight, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Amanda Ribas in March, which ended a two-fight skid.

Cortez (11-1) has not lost since her MMA debut in 2017. Her most recent victory was a unanimous decision over Jasmine Jasudavicius in September.

Cortez was originally scheduled to fight next week but was called upon as a replacement after Namajunas' opponent, Maycee Barber, withdrew because of injury.

How to watch the fights

Watch on ESPN.

Watch on ESPN+

Don't have ESPN? Get instant access.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

Saturday's UFC fight card

ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET

Women's flyweight: Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez

Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Jean Silva

Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa

Men's featherweight: Julian Erosa vs. Christian Rodriguez

Middleweight: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cody Brundage

ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Men's flyweight: Joshua Van vs. Charles Johnson

Women's Flyweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Fatima Kline

Men's bantamweight: Montel Jackson vs. Da'Mon Blackshear

Women's flyweight: Luana Santos vs. Mariya Agapova

Middleweight: Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski

Welterweight: Evan Elder vs. Darrius Flowers

