        <
        >

          How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs. Cortez

          Rose Namajunas will be looking for her second straight flyweight win on Saturday. Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Jul 11, 2024, 02:35 PM

          Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas meets Tracy Cortez in the women's flyweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Denver.

          The fights at Ball Arena will be on ESPN and ESPN+, with the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET and prelims at 7 p.m.

          Namajunas (12-6), ranked ninth at flyweight, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Amanda Ribas in March, which ended a two-fight skid.

          Cortez (11-1) has not lost since her MMA debut in 2017. Her most recent victory was a unanimous decision over Jasmine Jasudavicius in September.

          Cortez was originally scheduled to fight next week but was called upon as a replacement after Namajunas' opponent, Maycee Barber, withdrew because of injury.

          How to watch the fights

          Watch on ESPN. Download the ESPN App | WatchESPN | TV schedule

          Watch on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

          Don't have ESPN? Get instant access.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

          Saturday's UFC fight card

          ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET
          Women's flyweight: Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez
          Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov
          Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Jean Silva
          Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa
          Men's featherweight: Julian Erosa vs. Christian Rodriguez
          Middleweight: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cody Brundage
          ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.
          Men's flyweight: Joshua Van vs. Charles Johnson
          Women's Flyweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Fatima Kline
          Men's bantamweight: Montel Jackson vs. Da'Mon Blackshear
          Women's flyweight: Luana Santos vs. Mariya Agapova
          Middleweight: Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski
          Welterweight: Evan Elder vs. Darrius Flowers

          Top story

          UFC Fight Night: Expert picks and best bets for Namajunas-Cortez