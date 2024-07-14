Open Extended Reactions

Rose Namajunas used superior striking and grappling to shut down a spirited effort from Tracy Cortez and earn a unanimous decision Saturday night in the main event of UFC Fight Night at the sold-out Ball Arena in Denver.

It was a home game for the UFC's No. 6-ranked flyweight Namajunas (14-6 MMA, 11-5 UFC), who has resided in Denver for the past decade, and the former two-time strawweight champion dominated in every facet against Cortez. The early portions of the fight saw Namajunas use her superior striking to pick off Cortez, and her grappling owned the middle rounds.

With scores of 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47, Namajunas collected her second consecutive win after dropping her flyweight debut against Manon Fiorot in 2023.

"I am Colorado's first UFC champion, so I want to bring that belt home," Namajunas said following the victory. "Either that or a women's BMF [title fight]."

With flyweight champion Alexa Grasso slated to fight Valentina Shevchenko later this year and Fiorot likely next in line, Namajunas might be another fight or two away from a title opportunity. But it appears that "Thug Rose" is finding her footing in a new division and could be back in the mix for a title opportunity sooner than later.

Cortez, who was originally slated to face Miranda Maverick the following week, accepted the assignment on less than three weeks' notice after Maycee Barber was forced out due to ongoing health problems.

It was a huge step up in competition for Cortez (11-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC), and Namajunas showed her there are levels to the fight game. Cortez entered as the UFC's No. 11-ranked flyweight and suffered her first loss since dropping her professional debut in 2017.

Namajunas deployed calf kicks early and showcased her exceptional striking ability, connecting with a sharp jab and several right hands in the early moments of the fight. A left hook from Namajunas deposited Cortez on the canvas, knocking an eyelash off in the process. Namajunas followed her to the mat in pursuit of the finish but thought better of it, bringing the fight back to the feet for the rest of the round.

Cortez made adjustments in the second round to avoid getting caught clean by Namajunas' superior striking. However, she struggled to track Namajunas and put her wrestling to work. Though Cortez was thought to be the better wrestler, the tables were turned as Namajunas secured a late takedown in the closing seconds of the round and set the tone for what would take place over the next two rounds.

Sensing the fight was getting away from her, Cortez aggressively pursued the former champion but was shut down by a Namajunas takedown. From there, Namajunas demonstrated exceptional top control, denying Cortez the opportunity to get to her feet for the majority of the round. When Cortez finally managed to get up, Namajunas slammed a front kick into her face at the close of the round.

Namajunas continued to control the fight wherever she decided to take it, dragging Cortez to the mat with her offensive wrestling in the fourth round and closing the fight with her striking pedigree controlling the action.