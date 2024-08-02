Open Extended Reactions

Kayla Harrison has booked her second UFC appearance, a nontitle bantamweight matchup against Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307 in October.

Both fighters confirmed the matchup via social media. The pay-per-view event is slated to take place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

Harrison (17-1) is a former two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo and two-time PFL champion. She made her long-awaited UFC debut against Holly Holm in December and won via rear-naked choke in the second round. She is a top candidate for an upcoming title shot and would likely earn one with a victory over Vieira.

Vieira (14-3) has been a highly ranked bantamweight for years, but a title shot has eluded her thus far. She is 3-1 in her past four, with victories over Holm, Miesha Tate and Pannie Kianzad.

The defending champion, Raquel Pennington (16-8), has not fought since she won the vacant title by defeating Mayra Bueno Silva in January. Pennington could end up on the UFC 307 card, potentially in her first title defense against Julianna Peña. The UFC, however, has not yet mentioned that bout.