How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs. Spivac

Open Extended Reactions

Marcin Tybura meets Serghei Spivac in the heavyweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN and ESPN+, with the 7 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 5 p.m. ET.

Tybura (25-8) has won three of his last four fights, most recently a first-round technical submission over Tai Tuivasa in March.

Spivac (16-4) is coming off a second-round TKO loss to Ciryl Gane last September, ending a three-fight winning streak. Spivac is No. 8 in the ESPN heavyweight rankings.

How to watch Saturday's fights

Watch on ESPN. Download the ESPN App | WatchESPN | TV schedule

Watch on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

Don't have ESPN? Get instant access.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

UFC Fight Night card

ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac

Featherweight: Damon Jackson vs. Chepe Mariscal

Welterweight: Danny Barlow vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

Men's bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Quang Le

Women's bantamweight: Yana Santos vs. Chelsea Chandler

Men's bantamweight: Toshiomi Kazama vs. Charalampos Grigoriou

ESPN/ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Women's bantamweight: Karol Rosa vs. Pannie Kianzad

Heavyweight: Jhonata Diniz vs. Karl Williams

Featherweight: Youssef Zalal vs. Jarno Errens

Strawweight: Stephanie Luciano vs. Talita Alencar

Top stories

UFC Fight Night: Expert picks and best bets for Tybura-Spivac

UFC heavyweight tiers: Sorting through Jones, Aspinall and contenders

MMA divisional rankings