How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs. Spivac

Marcin Tybura meets Serghei Spivac in the heavyweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.
The fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN and ESPN+, with the 7 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 5 p.m. ET.
Tybura (25-8) has won three of his last four fights, most recently a first-round technical submission over Tai Tuivasa in March.
Spivac (16-4) is coming off a second-round TKO loss to Ciryl Gane last September, ending a three-fight winning streak. Spivac is No. 8 in the ESPN heavyweight rankings.
UFC Fight Night card
ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac
Featherweight: Damon Jackson vs. Chepe Mariscal
Welterweight: Danny Barlow vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
Men's bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Quang Le
Women's bantamweight: Yana Santos vs. Chelsea Chandler
Men's bantamweight: Toshiomi Kazama vs. Charalampos Grigoriou
ESPN/ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Women's bantamweight: Karol Rosa vs. Pannie Kianzad
Heavyweight: Jhonata Diniz vs. Karl Williams
Featherweight: Youssef Zalal vs. Jarno Errens
Strawweight: Stephanie Luciano vs. Talita Alencar
