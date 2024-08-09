        <
          How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs. Spivac

          Marcin Tybura will be looking for a fourth victory in his five most recent fights on Saturday. Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
          Aug 9, 2024, 12:31 PM

          Marcin Tybura meets Serghei Spivac in the heavyweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

          The fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN and ESPN+, with the 7 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 5 p.m. ET.

          Tybura (25-8) has won three of his last four fights, most recently a first-round technical submission over Tai Tuivasa in March.

          Spivac (16-4) is coming off a second-round TKO loss to Ciryl Gane last September, ending a three-fight winning streak. Spivac is No. 8 in the ESPN heavyweight rankings.

          How to watch Saturday's fights

          UFC Fight Night card

          ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
          Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac
          Featherweight: Damon Jackson vs. Chepe Mariscal
          Welterweight: Danny Barlow vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
          Men's bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Quang Le
          Women's bantamweight: Yana Santos vs. Chelsea Chandler
          Men's bantamweight: Toshiomi Kazama vs. Charalampos Grigoriou
          ESPN/ESPN+, 5 p.m.
          Women's bantamweight: Karol Rosa vs. Pannie Kianzad
          Heavyweight: Jhonata Diniz vs. Karl Williams
          Featherweight: Youssef Zalal vs. Jarno Errens
          Strawweight: Stephanie Luciano vs. Talita Alencar

