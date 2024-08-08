Open Extended Reactions

Heavyweight contenders Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac square off in the main event at UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, with prelims at 5 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN+).

Tybura beat Tai Tuivasa by first-round submission in his last bout. He has won three of his previous four fights. Spivac, No. 8 in ESPN's divisional rankings, enters the fight following a second-round knockout loss to Ciryl Gane.

Andreas Hale spoke to UFC and ESPN MMA analyst Din Thomas to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN betting expert Ian Parker adds his insight and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets he likes on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac