          How to watch or stream UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya

          play
          The best UFC knockouts of 2023 (1:50)

          From Israel Adesanya celebrating his big win to Josh Emmett's recent stunner, check out the best knockouts in the UFC from 2023. (1:50)

          • ESPN
          Aug 12, 2024, 01:55 PM

          Dricus Du Plessis defends his middleweight title against two-time former champ Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 305 on Saturday, Aug. 17, in Perth, Australia.

          The main card at RAC Arena will be on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. and early prelims on ESPN+ at 6:30.

          Du Plessis (21-2) has won nine fights in a row, most recently a split decision over Sean Strickland in January to win the 185-pound title. Du Plessis is No.1 in the ESPN middleweight rankings.

          Adesanya (24-3) has not fought since losing his title to Strickland by unanimous decision last September. He is No. 7 in ESPN's pound-for-pound men's rankings.

          What are the storylines behind the top fights at UFC 305? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC 305 essentials.

          How to watch the fights

          The fight card

          ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET
          Middleweight championship: Dricus Du Plessis (c) vs. Israel Adesanya
          Men's flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg
          Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Dan Hooker
          Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
          Welterweight: Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates
          ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET
          Heavyweight: Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker
          Featherweight: Josh Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos
          Women's flyweight: Casey O'Neill vs. Luana Santos
          Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Herbert Burns
          ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET
          Lightweight: Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes
          Welterweight: Song Kenan vs. Ricky Glenn
          Men's flyweight: Stewart Nicoll vs. Jesus Aguilar
          (c) = defending champion

          Top stories

