How to watch or stream UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis defends his middleweight title against two-time former champ Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 305 on Saturday, Aug. 17, in Perth, Australia.

The main card at RAC Arena will be on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. and early prelims on ESPN+ at 6:30.

Du Plessis (21-2) has won nine fights in a row, most recently a split decision over Sean Strickland in January to win the 185-pound title. Du Plessis is No.1 in the ESPN middleweight rankings.

Adesanya (24-3) has not fought since losing his title to Strickland by unanimous decision last September. He is No. 7 in ESPN's pound-for-pound men's rankings.

What are the storylines behind the top fights at UFC 305? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC 305 essentials.

Israel Adesanya went face to face with Dricus Du Plessis last summer, and they'll finally get after each other at UFC 305. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The fight card

ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET

Middleweight championship: Dricus Du Plessis (c) vs. Israel Adesanya

Men's flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg

Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Dan Hooker

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Welterweight: Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates

ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET

Heavyweight: Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker

Featherweight: Josh Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos

Women's flyweight: Casey O'Neill vs. Luana Santos

Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Herbert Burns

ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET

Lightweight: Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes

Welterweight: Song Kenan vs. Ricky Glenn

Men's flyweight: Stewart Nicoll vs. Jesus Aguilar

(c) = defending champion

