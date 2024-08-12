How to watch or stream UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis defends his middleweight title against two-time former champ Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 305 on Saturday, Aug. 17, in Perth, Australia.
The main card at RAC Arena will be on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. and early prelims on ESPN+ at 6:30.
Du Plessis (21-2) has won nine fights in a row, most recently a split decision over Sean Strickland in January to win the 185-pound title. Du Plessis is No.1 in the ESPN middleweight rankings.
Adesanya (24-3) has not fought since losing his title to Strickland by unanimous decision last September. He is No. 7 in ESPN's pound-for-pound men's rankings.
What are the storylines behind the top fights at UFC 305? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC 305 essentials.
The fight card
ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET
Middleweight championship: Dricus Du Plessis (c) vs. Israel Adesanya
Men's flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg
Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Dan Hooker
Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Welterweight: Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates
ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET
Heavyweight: Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker
Featherweight: Josh Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos
Women's flyweight: Casey O'Neill vs. Luana Santos
Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Herbert Burns
ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET
Lightweight: Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes
Welterweight: Song Kenan vs. Ricky Glenn
Men's flyweight: Stewart Nicoll vs. Jesus Aguilar
(c) = defending champion
