How to watch or stream UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree

Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight championship against Khalil Rountree Jr. in the main event of two-title-fight UFC 307 on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

The other title bout at Delta Center pits women's bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington against former champ Julianna Peña.

Saturday's main card is on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims on ESPNews/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. and early prelims on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m.

What are the storylines behind the top fights at UFC 307? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC 307 essentials.

UFC 307 fight card

ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET

Light heavyweight championship: Alex Pereira (c) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Women's bantamweight championship: Raquel Pennington (c) vs. Julianna Peña

Men's bantamweight: José Aldo vs. Mario Bautista

Women's bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Kayla Harrison

Middleweight: Roman Dolidze vs. Kevin Holland

ESPNews/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET

Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Joaquin Buckley

Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Middleweight: Cesar Almeida vs. Ihor Potieria

Lightweight: Austin Hubbard vs. Alexander Hernandez

ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET

Light heavyweight: Ryan Spann vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Tecia Pennington

Welterweight: Court McGee vs. Tim Means

Defending champion = (c)

Khalil Rountree Jr. has a chance to shut everybody up

Six years ago, analysts Joe Rogan and Dominick Cruz were seated at the commentary table for the opening fight of the UFC 226 main card in Las Vegas. The light heavyweight bout featured Gokhan Saki, a former world kickboxing champion the promotion was keen on, against Khalil Rountree Jr., a relatively unknown 28-year-old with a 2-2 record inside the Octagon.

With Saki and Rountree circling each other, Rogan and Cruz shared their honest thoughts on the matchup as the fight began.

"Staying in the pocket against a guy like Gokhan Saki and turning this into a kickboxing fight is very dangerous," Rogan said about Rountree. "His best bet is to get these exchanges going and set up a takedown."

"I agree with you, Joe," Cruz added. "And I think that really it's just a matter of time. That's the problem when you do straight standup ..."

Cruz never got to finish that thought. Rountree interrupted with a devastating left hand to Saki's chin, which put him down for good (and ended up being his final MMA fight). The result was shocking. Saki, known in some circles as the "Turkish Tyson" due to his punching power, was considered one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet. He had 59 career knockouts in kickboxing, and it took Rountree a mere 96 seconds to render him unconscious.

"Khalil Rountree Jr. shutting everybody up," Rogan said, "including us."

Rountree could do the same in his upcoming light heavyweight title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 307 on Saturday in Salt Lake City. Rountree and his coach, John Wood from Syndicate MMA, have welcomed the challenge of a kickboxing match with Pereira, a multiple-weight champion in both kickboxing and MMA.

Storylines: Alex Pereira headlines the oldest PPV card ever

When Alex Pereira defends his UFC light heavyweight championship for the third time on Saturday, it will have been just 99 days since he made his second title defense in late June. Pereira, who faces Khalil Rountree Jr. in the UFC 307 main event, is not one to sit idle. He made his first defense of the belt in April, only 77 days before his second.

To put Pereira's full-sprint run of championship activity in perspective, consider that of the other three UFC champs who have a fight currently booked, not one will step inside the cage having competed within the past 250 days. When Jon Jones puts his heavyweight title on the line in November, it will have been 580 days since he last fought.

But Rountree can delete Pereira's work-in-progress championship chapter this weekend with a single keystroke. The challenger is a sizable underdog (+385 at ESPN BET), but he packs an oversized punch. Rountree has won five fights in a row, four by knockout. He has produced seven knockouts and 13 knockdowns in his UFC career, both more than any other active light heavyweight. And he's vowed to stand and trade with Pereira, one of the most terrifying punchers in the sport.

That main event storyline promises to play out ferociously, but it's not the only intriguing one on Saturday's two-title-fight card in Salt Lake City. Here are five things to watch for.

Ankalaev gets Pereira-Rountree winner? Pennington-Pena winner best at 135?

Real or not: Pereira-Rountree is the most entertaining fight at UFC 307.

Very real. This fight wasn't made because Rountree necessarily earned it. This fight is all about Pereira making yet another quick turnaround against an opponent who will stand and bang with him.

The style these two bring into the Octagon is a recipe for fireworks and likely won't require the judges to get involved in the outcome. There are some excellent fights at UFC 307 regarding potential action (Aldo-Mario Bautista, Stephen Thompson-Joaquin Buckley), but the level of violence that Pereira-Rountree could deliver is astronomically high. Fights like this aren't made by accident, and the UFC's social media team is probably already preparing to share the finish of that matchup. -- Andreas Hale

