Alex Pereira will make his third title defense of 2024 as he puts the UFC light heavyweight championship on the line against Khalil Rountree Jr. in the main event at UFC 307 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday night (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV, with prelims at 8 p.m. on ESPNews/ESPN+ and early prelims at 6:30 p.m. pm ESPN+).

Pereira, No. 2 on ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings, has won each of his last three title fights by knockout. But that has not deterred Rountree, who said he plans to keep the fight standing against the champion. Rountree, No. 7 in ESPN's divisional rankings, enters the fight riding a five-fight winning streak, including knockouts of his last two opponents.

In the co-main event, women's bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington goes for her first defense of the belt against former champ Julianna Peña. Pennington is on a six-fight winning streak dating back to January 2020. Meanwhile, Peña has not competed since she lost the title in a rematch against Amanda Nunes in July 2022.

Andreas Hale spoke to retired UFC welterweight and UFC analyst Alan Jouban to get his perspective on the main event, while women's bantamweight fighter Miesha Tate gave her take on the co-main event. ESPN betting expert Ian Parker adds insight and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets he likes on the card.

Light heavyweight: Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.