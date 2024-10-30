Open Extended Reactions

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis would like to face undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev next, instead of a rematch against Sean Strickland.

Du Plessis (22-2) won the UFC's 185-pound championship in a split decision win over Strickland in January, and has since defended it against former champion Israel Adesanya. Earlier this year, UFC CEO Dana White said Du Plessis's next defense would be a rematch against Strickland, but after Chimaev's impressive first-round win against Robert Whittaker last weekend, Du Plessis wants that fight.

"The conversations [have been] more about me fighting Strickland," Du Plessis told ESPN. "But there was a very big reason no contracts have been signed, and I'm saying this as an opinion. I agreed that I'll fight Strickland, perfect -- and that's the fight the fans want. But if you go on what the fans want right now, it's definitely not the Strickland fight.

"If you ask what I want, I want to fight the best guy. I want to fight the guy the fans want me to fight. And that's 100 percent Khamzat."

Du Plessis, of South Africa, said he'd be willing to travel anywhere in the world to face Chimaev. Chimaev is a Russian citizen who has lived in and out of Russia, Sweden and Dubai. He has not fought in the U.S., or anywhere other than Abu Dhabi, since 2022.

Strickland, who says he believes he was robbed on the judges' scorecards against Du Plessis when they met in January, has already publicly stated he expects the next shot, as promised.

"Understand one thing.... I am next in line....." Strickland wrote on X this past Saturday. "Its been said, its been written... January/February me and @dricusduplessis are scrapping."

If Chimaev (14-0) gets a title shot, he might be favored over any middleweight in the UFC, including Du Plessis. Chimaev dominated Whittaker at UFC 308 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, submitting him via face crank less than four minutes into the contest. Du Plessis acknowledged the dangers of Chimaev's strength and wrestling but expressed confidence in the matchup.

"You know, when it comes to strength, there's not a doubt in my mind [I'm stronger}," Du Plessis said. "Khamzat is a strong guy, but I don't think -- no, I know for a fact -- that he's never felt power like this. When it comes to his wrestling, obviously that's his strong suit and where he likes to take the fight, and I would welcome that if I had to fight him. Let's meet strengths and see who can last."