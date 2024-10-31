Belal Muhammad upsets Leon Edwards at UFC 304 in Manchester to become the new UFC welterweight champion. (1:48)

Belal Muhammad has been forced out of a welterweight title defense against Shavkhat Rakhmonov in December, the UFC champion revealed Thursday.

Muhammad (24-3) was set to defend his title for the first time against the undefeated Rakhmonov (18-0) in the main event of UFC 310 on Dec. 7 in Las Vegas. In a post on social media, Muhammad said he developed a bone infection in his foot, which will keep him out of physical activity for at least six weeks. The UFC has not announced whether Rakhmonov will remain on the card against a different opponent.

"I'm sorry to everyone that were coming to see me, I'll be back soon," Muhammad wrote on social media.

Caught a bone infection in my foot .. had to put a picc line in my arm for iv antibiotics the next 6 weeks with no physical activity ... Allahs plan is the best plan I'm sorry to everyone that were coming to see me Ill be back soon inshAllah pic.twitter.com/xbXj2B8Szy — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 31, 2024

Muhammad won the title earlier this year in a dominant decision over Leon Edwards. Rakhmonov has long been considered a potential title contender in the 170-pound division. All 18 of his professional wins have come via finish.

The UFC will likely need some kind of addition to the pay-per-view event inside T-Mobile Arena. Currently, the co-main event consists of a flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura. Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is on the card, against featherweight Movsar Evloev. Longtime fan favorite Nick Diaz is scheduled to return for the first time in three years.