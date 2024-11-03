Open Extended Reactions

Two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno handed Amir Albazi his first loss with a high-volume striking clinic to earn a unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Fight Night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Moreno (22-8-2) returned after a self-imposed hiatus following a split decision loss to Brandon Royval in February and sent a message to the division that "The Assassin Baby" is coming for the gold.

The judges scored it 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 for Moreno, who outlanded Albazi 124-56 in significant strikes.

"I want to be on top again," Moreno said. "I want my title back. This [performance] is a reminder for the rest of the division."

Moreno, 30, demonstrated a clear advantage in striking, relying on his reach and combinations to prevent Albazi from using his wrestling. In the second round, Moreno buckled Albazi's knees with a head kick and stung his opponent with a long jab. Albazi (17-1) attempted to bring the fight to the canvas, but Moreno bounced back to his feet and gained a mental edge for the rest of the fight.

Albazi's face began to fall apart in Round 3 as Moreno continued to pepper him with combinations. Unable to track down the former champion, Albazi resorted to following Moreno around the Octagon and eating strikes whenever he attempted to close the distance.

With the fight well in hand, Moreno sought to put a stamp on his performance and buzzed Albazi with a hard left hand in the final round. Moreno wasn't content with cruising to a victory and pursued a finish to the final bell.

Brandon Moreno, left, reentered the title conversation in the flyweight division, where he is trying to become the first three-time champion. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Moreno ended a two-fight losing streak, while Albazi's first loss puts his pursuit of a championship fight on hold.

There is a logjam at the top of the flyweight division. In December, Alexandre Pantoja will defend the 125-pound championship against former RIZIN champion Kai Asakura at UFC 310. Kai Kara-France and Royval are waiting their turn for a title opportunity after picking up big wins in their most recent outings while Moreno has reentered the conversation and is aiming to become the division's first three-time champion.

In the co-main event between women's flyweights, Erin Blanchfield dug herself out of an early deficit and used her youth and aggression to win a unanimous decision against former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

Namajunas (13-7) was in control for the first two rounds behind a sharp jab, excellent footwork and sturdy takedown defense. Realizing she couldn't outclass Namajunas in striking, Blanchfield (13-2) aggressively closed the distance and worked in takedowns.

The strategy worked as Blanchfield neutralized Namajunas' boxing by crowding her space. All three judges had the fight even heading into the final round, but Blanchfield pressed the action, secured a takedown and controlled Namajunas from top position for the round.

Blanchfield, 25, got back into the win column following a decision loss to Manon Fiorot in March. The UFC's No. 3-ranked flyweight inches closer to a title opportunity with the win. Namajunas, 32, is 2-2 at flyweight since moving up a weight class in 2023.