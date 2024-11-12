Open Extended Reactions

Alexa Grasso has suffered a broken leg in training, the former UFC flyweight champion revealed on Tuesday.

Grasso (16-4-1) announced the injury via Instagram. She posted a picture of herself wearing a boot, supported by crutches. She did not offer any specifics on the injury or a time frame for return, but indicated she is in good spirits.

"Broke my leg training," Grasso wrote in Spanish. "But I'm fine. Send me a lot of love so that the bone hits right, please."

Grasso, 31, is coming off a decision loss to Valentina Shevchenko in their trilogy title fight at UFC Noche in September. She won the title in 2023 by submitting Shevchenko in their first meeting, and then retained it in a draw in their immediate rematch.

Fighting out of Guadalajara, Grasso did not have her next fight lined up at the time of the injury. She is still the UFC's No. 1 ranked contender, behind the champion Shevchenko.