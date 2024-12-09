Open Extended Reactions

UFC 310 cemented the legitimacy of a champion and established new title contenders in two divisions.

In Saturday's main event, Alexandre Pantoja made quick work of Kai Asakura, submitting the UFC newcomer in Round 2 to retain the UFC men's flyweight title. Asakura showed flashes of what he brings to the Octagon, but Pantoja was in control for the majority of the fight before locking in a rear-naked choke to get the win.

In the co-main event, Shavkat Rakhmonov extended his undefeated streak to 19 fights in a closely contested bout with Ian Machado Garry. Although Rakhmonov couldn't extend his record of finishing 100% of his opponents, he did showcase his impressive cardio and diverse skill set in his first fight to go bell to bell.

Following the last UFC pay-per-view event of the year, how should the future matchmaking play out? Here's what should be next for the top fighters from UFC 310.

Alexandre Pantoja, men's flyweight

Who should be next: Kai Kara-France

Pantoja has only been a champion for 18 months, but he's been doing champion-esque stuff his entire career. Namely, beating every elite name in his division multiple times. There's a reason that Pantoja's last two fights came against the No. 8-ranked contender (Steve Erceg) and a promotional newcomer (Asakura). It's the same reason he called out a retired fighter (Demetrious Johnson) post-fight. It's because he's mostly lapped the field. Kara-France is coming off a sensational knockout of Erceg, in a fight where he was arguably overlooked, and these two haven't fought since Pantoja beat Kara-France on "The Ultimate Fighter" in 2016. Pantoja will be favored to win, but this is the fight that should happen. Kara-France deserves it and he's got as good a shot as anyone.

Wild card: Demetrious Johnson

I don't see Johnson coming out of retirement to take this matchup -- and he was very quick to brush it off on Saturday night -- but stranger things have happened in MMA and Johnson is certainly competitive. Something tells me he believes he could beat Pantoja. I would love to see it, but I am very doubtful it will happen.

Kai Asakura, men's flyweight

Who should be next: Brandon Moreno

Asakura has a bright future in the UFC because he's entertaining and has an air of confidence that could translate into gaining a lot of fans. We've already seen him accomplish that in Japan. His grappling needs improvement, which could keep him from realizing some of that potential. Asakura is still new and exciting though, and Moreno is back in a big way after looking amazing in his most recent fight against Amir Albazi. This is not only the best fight to make rankings-wise, it's also the most entertaining.

Wild card: Amir Albazi

If the UFC wants to pair two flyweights who are coming off losses, this is the obvious matchup. Albazi had a tough go against Moreno, in his first fight back after a significant layoff. Although his stock took a huge hit in that result, he's still super talented and his future is certainly not decided based on that one result.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, welterweight

Who should be next: Belal Muhammad

It won't be the sexiest title fight in welterweight history, but there's no denying the talent and momentum of these two. Rakhmonov's air of invincibility isn't as strong as before UFC 310, given the success Machado Garry had in some areas, but Rakhmonov is still undefeated and we know about his ability to finish fights. Muhammad will have to be careful here, but before Saturday, I would have guessed Rakhmonov would be considered a big favorite against Muhammad. I don't know if that's the case anymore.

Wild card: N/A

There is no wild card here. The UFC has its next 170-pound title fight.

Ian Machado Garry, welterweight

Who should be next: Colby Covington

Fine, tell me I'm all about the drama. I can take it. My track record would say I tend to vote for legitimacy and rankings-based matchups over whatever drama the sport offers. But this grudge match makes sense. Covington has been, surprise, vocal in mocking Machado Garry for certain aspects of his life. There is something to be said for asking him to back up that talk. And although his career is winding down, Covington is still No. 6 in the UFC's divisional rankings. Currently, he's ranked ahead of Machado Garry. So, how can you say this fight isn't legitimate? Regardless of whether Covington wins or loses against Joaquin Buckley on Saturday, I think this matchup would be well-received.

Wild card: Kamaru Usman

I'm not as excited about this fight as others are. I get the appeal, and the idea of Usman needing to defend his No. 2 ranking in the division against a younger contender. I just believe Usman is not longing for the Octagon at this point. If he only has a handful of fights left, is this matchup so necessary that we need to make it one of his final walks, if not his final one? I'm indifferent to that. But no doubt, if the UFC makes it, it will make sense and offer upside for both.

Bryce Mitchell, featherweight

Who should be next: Lerone Murphy

Murphy is still unbeaten, and I'm sure he's keen on fighting someone ahead of him in the rankings rather than below. But, in a way, it doesn't matter for this one. Mitchell has a bit of a following and he's coming off a nice win at UFC 310. He fought an opponent who had much to gain against him, and even in a weird matchup, Mitchell still found a way to make a statement against Kron Gracie with that slam in Round 3. This is just a fun fight between two guys with top 10 potential. Neither is in line for a title shot at the moment anyway, so the difference between a couple of numbers in the rankings really isn't that important.

Wild card: Arnold Allen

Similar reasons to make this one. Allen is ranked much higher and probably deserving of a higher-ranked opponent, but where will he find one? Alexander Volkanovski is looking at a title shot. Max Holloway is leaving the division. Diego Lopes seems bound for other matchups, possibly Yair Rodriguez. I can't see Allen wanting to sit around. There's no reason to wait. The difference between a couple of numbers in the featherweight rankings isn't as heavy right now, based on the existing queue for Ilia Topuria. So, Allen could fight down and defend his spot.