UFC 313 results: Ankalaev dethrones Pereira, wins by unanimous decision

Magomed Ankalaev earned the biggest win of his UFC career, beating Alex Pereira to claim the UFC light heavyweight title in the main event during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Pereira was in control for the first round, but he appeared to fade as the fight went on, all while Ankalaev was picking up steam en route to a unanimous decision win. Ankalaev has won 14 consecutive fights.

Pereira entered the bout as ESPN's No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter. This was his first loss in the UFC's 205-pound division.

In the co-main event, Justin Gaethje beat Rafael Fiziev by unanimous decision in a rematch of their closely contested March 2023 fight. Gaethje won the first fight by majority decision. Fiziev, who returned from injury, took this fight on short notice after Gaethje's original opponent, Dan Hooker, withdrew due to a hand injury.

Andreas Hale, Brett Okamoto and Dre Waters break down all the action from UFC 313.