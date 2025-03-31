Open Extended Reactions

The Global Fight League, a newly formed, team-based MMA promotion, has announced a pair of inaugural events in May.

GFL announced on Monday it will hold its first two events on back-to-back nights starting on May 24 at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Athletes from all six of the organization's teams will compete across 10 weight classes over the two-night span. The new company has placed a heavy focus on recognizable names, although the majority are either formerly retired or in the twilight of their careers.

Former WEC champion and fan favorite Uriah Faber (35-11) will face former UFC champion Renan Barao (34-10) in the main event of GFL 1. The contest will mark the third meeting between Faber, 45, and Barao, 38. They met in UFC bantamweight title fights in 2012 and 2014, with Barao defeating Faber via unanimous decision and knockout.

Another trilogy between former UFC champions Anthony Pettis (25-14) and Benson Henderson (30-12) will co-headline the GFL 1 event. The two lightweights fought in the WEC in 2010, where Pettis landed one of the most famous kicks in MMA history after leaping off the WEC cage. They fought again for the UFC championship in 2013. Pettis won both meetings.

Lightweight veteran Tony Ferguson (25-11) will make his first appearance since parting ways with the UFC earlier this year. Ferguson will face Dillon Danis (2-0) in the main event of GFL 2 on May 25. Danis is a longtime Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, who is also best known for being a teammate of Conor McGregor during his rise to fame and for boxing Logan Paul in 2023.

The promotion has not yet announced a ticket sales date or broadcast plans for the event.

Other notable names appearing on the GFL cards include Chad Mendes, Marlon Moraes, Alexander Gustafsson and Paige VanZant.